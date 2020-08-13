Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United have put their other transfer priorities on hold to focus on signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are preparing to halt their search for other signings temporarily while they focus on securing a deal to land the 20-year-old England international.

Manchester United have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign Sancho over the last few months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at the club.

According to the same story, the Red Devils’ pursuit of Sancho has “hit a wall” in recent days, with Dortmund refusing to sell and insisting that the 20-year-old will line up for them next season.

However, it is claimed in the same report that despite their bullish public stance, Dortmund would be prepared to let Sancho leave the German club for a fee of £100m – a figure Manchester United are reportedly not prepared to meet.

Despite the breakdown in talks, the article claims that Manchester United remain “determined” to land Sancho this summer, and they have put the rest of their transfer business on hold while they try and get a deal done.

The story concludes by claiming that as well as Sancho, Manchester United remain in the market for a new centre-half to partner Harry Maguire, as well as a “dynamic” central midfielder.

