Jadon Sancho responds to Man United transfer speculation

Jadon Sancho has insisted that he is trying not to pay attention to the media speculation about his future as he continues to be linked with a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The 20-year-old England international has been relentlessly linked with a move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to conclude a deal to sign the talented attacker or not.

Sancho has earned a reputation as one of European football’s most promising attacking young talents and he scored 18 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Dortmund last term.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of attacking reinforcements this summer as they bid to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

However, Sancho himself has now insisted that he is not paying attention to the speculation about his future and is simply focused on getting ready for the news season with Borussia Dortmund.

Asked how he has been dealing with the intense speculation about his future this summer, Sancho told SoccerBible: “I try not to look at the media because I think once you start looking at all that it would be easy to get carried away with it.

“It can affect players. For me it’s about not looking at those things and just focusing on trying to do the best I can on the pitch. Especially in training. For me it’s about improving every single day.

“It’s important for me to keep a smile on my face and keep happy. I don’t really look at all the noise and all that stuff. I’d rather keep my head down, keep focus and improve every day.”

Manchester United still have plenty of time to wrap up a potential deal to sign Sancho this summer, with the transfer window not due to close until 5 October.

The Red Devils will play in the Champions League next season after having finished in third place in the Premier League table in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

