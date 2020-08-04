Robbie Fowler in London (Photo: Tag Heuer / Daniel Lewis)

Robbie Fowler has warned Manchester United about signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international from the Bundesliga giants following months of speculation linking Sancho with a move to Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions are though to be closing in on a £100m deal to sign the 20-year-old from Borussia Dortmund ahead of reported interest from Premier League champions Liverpool FC.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be keen to sign Sancho to add more pace and width to the Manchester United team ahead of his second full season in charge at the club.

Sancho scored 17 times and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga this term to finish as one of the most creative players in the German top flight in the campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Fowler is worried that Manchester United are potentially paying too much for Sancho, adding that question-marks remain about the 20-year-old’s temperament.

“I wonder if all this talk of Manchester United paying £100m for Jadon­ ­Sancho can possibly be true,” Fowler told MirrorSport.

“Surely not? You’d have said, though, that it would be impossible for Italian clubs to be shelling out £60m-plus on a player.

“Yet two of them have apparently done that already. Juventus, with £65m for Arthur, and Napoli a mind-boggling £75m for Victor ­Osimhen. Ridiculous. Ridiculous. Ridiculous.

“And if United pay £100m for Sancho – even if it’s in instalments – then that’s what he’s worth, too.

“I don’t get it personally, but I’m no ­accountant. Who am I to say they can’t afford such a fee if they are going to lose £200m due to the pandemic?

“So many times United have got that ­calculation wrong in recent years, but at least Sancho fits their new philosophy.

“He’s still only 20 and is among the best in the whole of ­Europe. He’s done it at a high level, too. Consistently.

“If he reproduces the stats he has for Dortmund over five years elsewhere, then what’s it worth? I honestly don’t know.”

Fowler added: “I don’t know if there is any truth in the questions we always seem to hear about his character. ‘Is he difficult just because he has been strong-willed in wanting to improve and progress? In having ambition?

“Well, I think I’d be finding out the ­answer to that question before blowing £100m.”

Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window in search of regular first-team football at the German side.

The England international has netted 34 times in 99 games in all competitions for Dortmund over the past three seasons at the Westfalenstadion.

Manchester United haven’t made any signings in the current transfer window despite their top-four rivals Chelsea FC already adding Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to their squad.

The Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League ahead of Chelsea FC thanks to Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Leicester City in the final game of the top-flight campaign.

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16 on Wednesday night.

