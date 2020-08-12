Sky Sports reporter delivers detailed Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are not giving up on signing Jadon Sancho this summer despite Borussia Dortmund publicly stating that they don’t want to sell the England international, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options in attack ahead of his second full season in charge at the club.

The 20-year-old is widely considered to be one of European football’s brightest young attacking talents and he scored 20 goals and made 18 assists in all competitions last season.

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Sancho appeared to take a blow on Monday after Dortmund chief Michael Zorc said that the German club have no intention of selling the England international this summer.

However, respected journalist Solhekol has claimed that Zorc’s comments do not really change anything for Manchester United, who are set to continue with their efforts to try and land Sancho this summer.

Posting a series of updates on his official Twitter account after Zorc’s comments, Solhekol said: “Michael Zorc says Jadon Sancho is staying at Borussia Dortmund and the decision is final. Not saying history will repeat itself but In July 2017 he was asked if Ousmane Dembele would be sold that summer. ‘No way,’ Zorc said. Dembele was sold to Barcelona two months later.

“In one sense nothing has changed for Manchester United today. Jadon Sancho wants to move to Old Trafford and the window is open for another two months.

“Situation hasn’t changed changed as far as United concerned. The reason United have not been in direct contact with Dortmund is that Dortmund have insisted that United deal with agent. Fair to say some frustration on United’s part. Sancho wages/agent fees continue to be problem.

“Manchester United not giving up on signing Jadon Sancho this summer. Borussia Dortmund and agents not making things easy.

“Would have been easier if United could negotiate directly with Dortmund. No agreement on transfer fee or agent fees or wages.”

Manchester United are yet to make any new signings this summer as Solskjaer gears up for his second full season in charge.

Meanwhile, Manchester United booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals on Monday night thanks to a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals.

