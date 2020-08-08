Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United should look to complete a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund as quickly as possible, according to Jason Cundy.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 20-year-old attacking midfielder from Borussia Dortmund this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Sancho is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents, with the midfielder having scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Manchester United are yet to officially announce the signings of any new players this summer as they look to prepare their squad for Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Former Chelsea FC defender Cundy feels that the Red Devils would be wise to wrap up a deal for Sancho as soon as possible so that they can also focus on bolstering some of the other areas in their squad.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Express, Cundy said: “Clearly they want to get this [a deal for Sancho] done.

“They will be working, I’m sure, on other areas. They need another centre-half probably, they might not but probably, and I still think they need another centre-forward.

“I would be investing money in that area if I was Manchester United.

“Jadon Sancho, how often is he going to come up for sale? If he goes to Real Madrid, probably never again.

“So if he turns out to be the real deal, this is now probably the only time that Man United might be able to sign him.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their Europa League quarter-final showdown with FC Copenhagen on Monday night after having secured their place in the last eight thanks to a 2-1 victory over LASK at Old Trafford last week.

The Red Devils have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential signings this summer after they finished in third place in the Premier League table this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip