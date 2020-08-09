Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Jadon Sancho wants to sign for Manchester United this summer and it is now up to the Red Devils to continue negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign the playmaker this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his attacking options ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Sancho, 20, is widely regarded to be one of European football’s most exciting attacking talents, and the winger scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga for Dortmund this season.

According to reporter Solhekol, Manchester United have told Borussia Dortmund that they are not willing to pay €120m (£108m) to sign Sancho this summer – and it is now up to the Red Devils to inform the German club of what they are willing to spend on the England international.

Posting on Twitter, Solhekol wrote: “Man United have let it be known what they’re not willing to pay for Jadon Sancho – €120m.

“Now they just have to tell Borussia Dortmund what they are willing to pay. Sancho wants to move to United.”

Sancho scored 20 goals and made 18 assists for Dortmund in all competitions this term.

The Red Devils have the lure of Champions League football to help attract potential signings this summer after the Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Monday night when they take on FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals after they overcame LASK in the round of 16 thanks to a 7-1 aggregate victory.

