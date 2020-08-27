Journalist provides Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United have still not made an official bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to football journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to bring the England international to Old Trafford from Dortmund this summer as the Red Devils look to add some more firepower to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

However, despite all of the speculation in the media, Sancho remains a Dortmund player and Manchester United appear no closer to getting a deal done to bring the 20-year-old back to the Premier League.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents and he would add some further quality to the Red Devils’ attack as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to mastermind a title challenge next season.

Now, football journalist Fjortoft has revealed that as things stand Dortmund are preparing to keep hold of Sancho and it is more likely that the Red Devils would be able to sign him next summer.

Speaking in an interview with the Anfield Agenda posted on YouTube, Fjortoft said: “There is no signal yet from the player that he will do anything big to kind of have trouble with the club, quite the opposite, he sounds perfectly OK.

“I spoke to people at Dortmund today and they said because there was still [talks] now in the English media that Manchester United are confident that they will get him but first of all, there is no bid for Manchester United and Dortmund are saying ‘why should we let him go, it would embarrass us to the whole world?’

“I think as it stands, it’s more likely that he would go next summer and I think that is good news for every other club’s fans because this is a great player.”

Sancho was in prolific form for Dortmund last season and scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games for the German side.

The Red Devils will be able to offer their new summer signings Champions League football next season after Solskjaer led them to a third-placed finish in the top flight last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip