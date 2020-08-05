Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are “close” to agreeing personal terms with Jadon Sancho ahead of his proposed transfer to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils are close to a deal with Sancho on the terms of a five-year contract for him to join the Premier League club.

According to the same story, discussions continue at an “advanced stage” with Borussia Dortmund about the structure of the transfer fee for the 20-year-old.

The German side have not budged from their €120m (£108m) valuation of Sancho, although the article claims that Dortmund may be willing to accept less money up front.

The same article says that ideally, Dortmund are seeking at least €100m (£90m) to help fund their search for a replacement for Sancho.

Sancho has regularly been linked with a move to Manchester United over the last few months, and he scored 17 goals and made 17 assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season.

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for a new winger this summer, and if they should fail in their bid to land Sancho, they could turn their attentions towards trying to land Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman on loan, according to the same report.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Europa League clash against LASK on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils won the first leg of the round of 16 tie 5-0 earlier in the year before the season was put on hold as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manchester United have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential new signings this summer after they sealed a third-placed finish in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term.

