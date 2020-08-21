John Barnes reveals what signings Man United need this summer

John Barnes (Photo: Bonus Code Bets)

John Barnes believes that Manchester United need to focus on making defensive signings this summer rather than looking to bring in a player like Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new players in the current transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at the club.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho in recent weeks, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to conclude a deal to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils bolstered their attacking options in the January transfer window when they concluded a deal to bring Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Barnes feels that Manchester United should instead focus on bringing in some new defensive talent this summer after they conceded 36 goals in the Premier League last term.

Speaking in an interview with BonusCodeBets.co.uk, Barnes said: “Manchester United have had more than enough firepower and attacking flair in the final third this season; they created loads of chances, won loads of penalties and scored lots of goals.

“That is because of the ability they have going forward. They should be focusing more on bringing in more defensively midfield players.

“But when you are at Manchester United, you’re always looking to find the best attacking players to find the right balance.

“If you look at Manchester City, that is something that has worked against them this season and that is why they have signed Nathan Ake and are looking to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, because as much as City are looking to spend money on great players, having the balance in the team is much better and I don’t think Manchester United have had that balance for a number of years.”

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League for next season by claiming a third-placed finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge last term.

The Red Devils, however, missed out on the chance to win a trophy in the most recent campaign after they were knocked out of the FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup at the semi-final stages.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

