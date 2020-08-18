Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Juventus winger Douglas Costa as they look to make their first signings of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old Brazilian winger as a potential new recruit this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of next season.

It is claimed in the same story that Manchester United’s recruitment team have been watching Costa closely as they seek to sign a new wide player in the coming weeks.

The same article claims that Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho remains as Manchester United’s top transfer target for a new winger this summer, but Costa could be considered as an alternative should the Red Devils fail to get a deal over the line.

Costa scored one goal and made four assists in 23 Serie A games for Juventus last season as they won the Italian league title.

Manchester United are looking to add to their squad this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League last season to book their place in the Champions League for next term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip