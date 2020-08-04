Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are considering a move to sign Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils see Schmeichel as a “ready-made” replacement to come in and replace David De Gea as the club’s number one between the posts next season.

De Gea’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant source of uncertainty over the last few weeks and months following his patchy form in goal for the Red Devils.

The same story says that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has doubts about whether Dean Henderson is ready to step up to the first team at Old Trafford.

The same story says that Schmeichel, 33, would be a much cheaper option than Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who has also been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.

According to the article, Solskjaer is “desperate” to have a trusted goalkeeper as he prepares for his team to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The same article says that signing Schmeichel would give Manchester United the opportunity to get De Gea off their books, with the Spanish goalkeeper, 29, currently believed to be earning around £375,000 a week at Old Trafford.

A move for the Leicester City goalkeeper would also give the Red Devils more time to make a decision on Henderson, who spent this season on loan to Sheffield United, according to the story.

Manchester United will play in the Champions League next season after Solskjaer led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in his first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

They are in Europa League action on Wednesday night when they take on LASK in the return leg of their last-16 clash.

