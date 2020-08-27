Man United ahead of Man City in race to sign Lionel Messi – report

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, according to a report in Spain

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 27 August 2020, 07:00 UK
FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi (Photo: Lionel Messi / Instagram)
Manchester United are leading the race to sign Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Cuatro, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Manchester United are working on a deal to sign the 33-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Messi has made it clear to FC Barcelona that he wants to leave Camp Nou this summer after the Argentina international clashed with the club’s officials.

According to the same story, Manchester City are “willing to pay whatever it takes” to reunite the FC Barcelona forward with his former manager Pep Guardiola at The Etihad.

However, the report goes on to add that Manchester United are ahead of Manchester City in the race to sign Messi after starting the process of negotiating a deal for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Cuatro claim that Manchester United are in the best position to sign Messi despite interest from Manchester City, Inter Milan, Chelsea FC and Inter Miami.

The story reveals that Messi would rather sign for Manchester United than any other club when the South American forward decides to end his long spell at FC Barcelona.

Messi was part of the FC Barcelona side that suffered a 8-2 loss to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this month.

The Argentina international has scored 634 goals in 745 games in all competitions over the past 16 seasons at Camp Nou.

Manchester United haven’t made any new signings in the summer transfer window so far.

Home »
