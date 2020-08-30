Wayne Rooney sends message to Man United about Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi (Photo: Lionel Messi / Instagram)

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to sign Lionel Messi this summer.

The FC Barcelona forward has underlined his desire to leave Camp Nou in the current transfer window following a difficult season for the Catalan side.

Messi has a clause in his contract that will allow him to complete a free transfer this summer, although the Spanish side says those terms expired earlier this summer.

The Argentina international has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League amid reported interest from Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking options this summer but the 20-time English champions have been unable to get a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho over the line.

Reports in Spain suggested that Messi’s representatives have reached out to Manchester United about a potential summer transfer to the Old Trafford outfit.

Former Manchester United captain Rooney believes Fernandes could help Messi to thrive at Old Trafford if the FC Barcelona legend moves to the 20-time English champions.

“I know he’s getting older but he’s a player who no one has seen before,” Rooney told talkSPORT.

“Messi has everything – he can create goals, score goals, dictate the game and is the best player of all time.

“He’s one of the only players I’ve sat there and watched and been in awe.

“Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have set a standard we won’t ever see again and are a different level.”

Manchester United haven’t signed any new players in the summer transfer window so far.

The Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table last season to secure their return to the Champions League, which could help their efforts to sign Messi.

Manchester United will make a delayed start to the new Premier League season given the Red Devils were in action in the Europa League semi-finals earlier this month.

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

