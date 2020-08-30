Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are closing in on deals to sign FC Barcelona defender Marc Jurado and Real Madrid full-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils are on the cusp of reaching an agreement to sign the Spanish teenagers from the youth systems of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The same article states that Manchester United are waiting for Jurado and Fernandez to complete a two-week quarantine following their arrival in the UK from Spain.

According to the same story, Jurado, 16, and Carreras, 17, decided to join Manchester United despite offers from their current clubs to extend their stay.

Sky Sports goes on to report that the Spanish pair were photographed wearing Manchester United kits last week ahead of their summer transfers to Old Trafford.

The media outlet claim that the FC Barcelona right-back Jurado will wear number 88 and the Real Madrid left-back Carreras will wear number 90.

Manchester United haven’t made any marquee signings in the summer transfer window so far despite being linked with a number of big-name players.

The Red Devils have been heavily touted with an interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but Manchester United have been unable to get a deal over the line.

Manchester United have been put forward as a potential location for Lionel Messi after the Argentina international signalled that he wants to leave Camp Nou this summer.

Manchester United will start the new Premier League season with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

