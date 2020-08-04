Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are ready to sacrifice Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling in a deal to sign Inter Milan centre-half Milan Skriniar, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United want to sign the Slovenia international from Inter Milan this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United are hoping to use Sanchez as a makeweight in a deal for the Slovenian after the Chile international spent the season on loan at the San Siro outfit.

According to the same story, Inter Milan’s title rivals AS Roma are also interested in Smalling’s services after the England international spent the 2019-20 campaign in the Italian capital.

However, the Italian media source claim that Manchester United would rather use Smalling in a deal for Skriniar to secure a long-term centre-half partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

Skriniar made 32 appearances in Serie A under Antonio Conte in the 2019-20 Serie A season to help the Italian side to finish in second place in the table.

Smalling, on the other hand, has netted three goals and has made two assists in 30 games in the Italian top flight during his season-long loan at AS Roma.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table ahead of Chelsea FC after the Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last month.

The Red Devils will return to Europa League action with a clash against Austrian side LASK in the round of 16 on Wednesday night in pursuit of their first silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson lifted his final top-flight trophy before retiring from football management.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip