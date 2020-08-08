Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United were interested in a deal to sign Nathan Ake before the Netherlands international completed a switch to Manchester City earlier this week, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils held an interest in the Dutch centre-half before Ake completed a £41m move to Manchester City from Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

The same article states that Manchester United were in the market to sign the 25-year-old to partner their club captain Harry Magure at centre-half next term.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in signing a centre-half that can play on the left side of the Manchester United defence alongside Maguire.

However, the Red Devils boss was informed that Manchester United would need to sell to raise funds for Ake given the 20-time English champions are heavily invested in a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

Sky Sports reveal that Manchester United have been unable to offload Argentina international Marcos Rojo to limit the club’s ability to sign new players at the moment.

Ake was unable to help Bournemouth avoid relegation to the Championship last season after the Cherries finished in 18th place in the Premier League table behind West Ham United.

The Dutch defender scored two goals and made two assists in 29 games in the Premier League in his third full season at the south coast club.

Ake moved to Bournemouth in a £15m deal from Chelsea FC in the 2016 summer transfer window after the Dutch defender failed to break into the Blues team.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer has relied on Victor Lindelof to partner Maguire at centre-half for most of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip