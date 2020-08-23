Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Man United to sign three Juventus stars – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring three Juventus players to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Joe.co.uk, is reporting that the Manchester United manager is looking to raid the Serie A champions for three signings ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Juventus are open to selling some of their fringe players in the 2020 summer transfer window after the Italian champions sacked Maurizio Sarri earlier this month.

According to the same story, the Manchester United boss is interested in a deal to sign former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this summer

The report goes on to add that the Red Devils boss could sign Ramsey for as little as €20m after Juventus landed the Wales international on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2019.

The story goes on to add that Manchester United have already submitted a €30m bid for Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Corriere dello Sport mention that Manchester United are also interested in Juventus winger Federico Bernadeschi as a potential candidate to add more pace and creativity to wide areas of Solskjaer’s team.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho this summer but a deal has failed to materialise so far.

The Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table last season ahead of Chelsea FC to secure a return to the Champions League after a one season absence.

Manchester United lost 2-1 to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals last week despite Bruno Fernandes breaking the deadlock in the last-four clash in Portugal.

The 20-time English champions will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

