Manchester United have held “informal” talks about a move to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona this summer as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to reports in the British media.

ESPN is reporting that the Red Devils are considering the 23-year-old as a potential other option should they fail to get a deal for Sancho over the line this summer.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign Sancho this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge.

However, according to the same article, the Red Devils are keeping their options open this summer because Borussia Dortmund have proved difficult in negotiations for Sancho so far.

According to the story, Manchester United are considering a move for Dembele, who has two years left on his contract at Camp Nou.

The attacking midfielder has not played a competitive game since November and underwent surgery on his hamstring in February, with Dembele having struggled to find both form and fitness since his move to FC Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017.

The same story, however, reports that Dembele would need to be convinced to leave FC Barcelona, and that Manchester United remain focused on trying to bring in Sancho as their first choice for a new winger this summer.

