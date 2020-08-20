Man United urged to consider move for 23-year-old at FC Barcelona

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Louis Saha has encouraged Manchester United to consider making a move to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona this summer if the Red Devils’ bid to sign Jadon Sancho fails.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to prepare his squad for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

However, despite all of the speculation in the media, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to complete a deal to land the 20-year-old England international this summer, especially seeing as Borussia Dortmund have repeatedly stated that he not for sale publicly in recent days.

The Red Devils are likely to be looking at other potential options as they aim to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

And former Manchester United striker Saha feels that Solskjaer would be wise to consider a move to sign Dembele from FC Barcelona this summer – although the ex-France forward feels that his compatriot may lack an end product.

Speaking on the Football Index podcast, Saha said: “Ousmane Dembele would be an exciting option for Manchester United if they feel Jadon Sancho proves too expensive.

“Dembele is one of the best dribblers in world football and has massive potential, but he hasn’t achieved that potential as yet.

“He will destroy defenders for fun and it’s very exciting to watch, but I worry that there is a lack of end product.

“I don’t think that Dembele is a reliable source of goals and assists yet, but I hope this will improve in time. I have reservations over Dembele if Manchester United were to look at him this summer.”

Dembele, 23, has struggled to produce consistent form for FC Barcelona since signing for the Spanish side from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money deal back in the summer of 2017.

The France international scored one goal in five La Liga appearances for FC Barcelona last season and only featured in nine games in total for the Spanish side across all competitions.

Manchester United will be able to offer their new signings Champions League football next season after they finished in third place in the Premier League table under Solskjaer this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip