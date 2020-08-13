Owen Hargreaves: Man United will make this signing shortly

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Manchester United are likely to sign Jadon Sancho in “a pretty short time”, according to Owen Hargreaves.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to land Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old has long been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils but it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be successful in convincing Borussia Dortmund to sell this summer.

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc appeared to play down Manchester United’s hopes of signing Sancho this summer this week when he declared that the German club are not planning to sell the England international ahead of the new season.

However, former Manchester United star Hargreaves believes that the move was a “bluff” by the German side, and he feels that the Red Devils will wrap up a move to sign Sancho sooner rather than later.

Asked about the German club’s recent statement about Sancho’s future, Hargreaves said: “Bluff. I’m calling their bluff.

“I think he will be a Manchester United player in a pretty short time. They’re trying to get a bit more money out of it. That’s the nature of the beast.

“Obviously they know United are really interested, they’re pretty heavy into negotiations. I think they’re bluffing. They know he’s going to leave at that price.”

Sancho scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Manchester United have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential new signings this summer, with the Red Devils having finished in third place in the Premier League table this term.

