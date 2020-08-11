Owen Hargreaves tells Man United to make this ‘really special’ signing

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves has urged Manchester United to make a move to sign the “really special” Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 20-year-old England international this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking talents and he was in fine form for Borussia Dortmund last term.

The young attacking midfielder scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga for the German side and also netted twice in the Champions League this term.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves feels that the Red Devils are crying out for a right-sided winger and he feels that former Manchester City man Sancho fits the bill perfectly.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Hargreaves said: “He’s an attacker, he can play off the right, he normally plays off the right and United desperately need someone to play off the right-hand side.

“Mason Greenwood’s done magnificent. But look at [Sancho’s] numbers, 17 goals, 16 assists. Those numbers are outrageous at this level for his young age.

“He can play off the right-hand side, he can play in the hole, he can play off the left, and at times he even plays through the middle.

“He gives them goals and assists. I think the other guys do but I think Jadon just gives you something really, really special.

“He’s one of the best dribblers of the ball, he’s creative, he plays off the cuff, he’s almost unplayable one-v-one.”

Despite all of the speculation, Manchester United are yet to announce any new signings this summer.

The Red Devils have the lure of Champions League football this summer as they bid to try and attract some of the top names to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the Premier League table in his first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip