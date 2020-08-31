Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are ready to rival Liverpool FC for RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Mail, is reporting that Manchester United have been alerted to Daka after the Zambia international scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC in a pre-season friendly last week.

The same article states that the Premier League champions are interested in the 21-year-old after witnessing his clinical performance firsthand on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the same story, Manchester United and a number of other big clubs have joined the race to sign the RB Salzburg centre forward this summer.

The report suggests that Daka could be worth up to £20m after the Zambia forward scored 24 times in 31 league games to help RB Salzburg win the Austrian Bundesliga title last year.

The article adds that the the African striker’s current deal is set to run until 2024 to leave RB Salzburg in a strong position in any negotiations over his sale.

Manchester United missed out on another RB Salzburg striker earlier this year when Erling Haaland opted to move to Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United.

Liverpool FC, on the other hand, have established a good relationship with RB Salzburg after the Reds signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in an £8.75m deal in the January transfer window.

The Reds have ex-RB Salzburg stars Sadio Mane and Naby Keita in their squad alongside Minamino.

Daka has netted 34 times in 84 games over the past three seasons at the Austrian side.

