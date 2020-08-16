Paul Merson urges Man United to sign 27-year-old instead of Jadon Sancho

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson reckons Manchester United should forget about signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and consider a bid to secure the services of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign the Bundesliga star over the past 12 months or so since Sancho established himself as one of the brightest talents in Europe.

The transfer speculation has only intensified over the past couple of weeks and Manchester United are reported to be struggling to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over Sancho’s transfer fee.

In an interview with German media last week, Dortmund chief Michael Zorc insisted that Sancho wouldn’t be leaving the Bundesliga runners-up this summer in spite of the transfer gossip.

Spurs striker Kane was linked with Manchester United at the start of the year before the 27-year-old suffered a serious injury back in January to sideline the prolific goal-scorer.

Daily Star pundit Merson believes Manchester United should end their pursuit of Sancho and turn their attentions to the England captain in the summer transfer window.

“Manchester United should forget Jadon Sancho and sign Harry Kane instead – it would make them title contenders,” Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

“With Sancho, it’s a transfer saga that’s dragging on now, and I keep on weighing it up thinking: ‘Is this what United really need?’

“They’ve got Mason Greenwood, who’s going to be a star. Marcus Rashford is only going to get better and better.

“But while Anthony Martial lets nobody down, I think they need an out and out centre forward.

“With Sancho, where is everyone going to play? Do they leave Greenwood out?

“I just think with £100m, why don’t you go and get Kane from Tottenham?”

Merson added: “Over 38 games, Harry Kane will score more goals for you than Sancho.

“I think they have a chance of winning the Premier League if he goes there. Would he go? You’d have to ask serious questions of him if he didn’t!

“Winning trophies is the name of the game and he has a much better chance of doing that at United than Spurs.

“Sancho is a great player. But where do you play him? He’s another winger and they are already strong there. It’s at centre forward where they need help.

“Don’t get me wrong, Sancho would be a great signing for them. He suits their style of play and he would be successful there.

“But I don’t give them any chance of winning the league if they spend all their money on him. For me they need a striker.”

Sancho scored 17 times and made 16 assists in 32 games in the Bundesliga this term, as well as creating two goals and finding the net twice in the Champions League.

Kane ended the 2019-20 Premier League season with 18 goals and two assists as Spurs went through a season of transition under Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs striker has consistently been one of the leading goal-scorers in the Premier League since Kane established himself as a first-team player six years ago.

Manchester United will take on Spanish side Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Sunday night as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to win his first major trophy as Red Devils boss.

