Man United to receive Paul Pogba-Paulo Dybala swap offer from Juventus – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

New Juventus manger Andrea Pirlo wants to swap Paulo Dybala for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, is reporting that Juventus are hoping to convince Manchester United to part company with their club-record signing this summer by offering Dybala in exchange.

The same article states that the Serie A champions value Dybala at around €100m, which is close to the figure that Manchester United paid Juventus for Pogba back in 2016.

According to the same story, Pirlo is a big fan of the 27-year-old French midfielder after the pair played alongside each other at Juventus between 2012 and 2016.

The report suggests that the World Cup winner’s interest in a return to Juventus has been piqued by Pirlo’s appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement at the Turin side.

However, Tuttosport make it unclear whether Dybala would like to move to Manchester United despite the 20-time English champions coming close to his signature last summer.

Dybala scored 11 times and made six assists in 32 games in Serie A last season to help Juventus win the Italian title under Sarri.

The Argentina international has been overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese legend moved to Juventus in a big-money deal back in 2018.

Pogba scored one goal and made three assists in 13 starts and three substitute appearances for Manchester United in the 2019-20 season.

The French midfielder’s Premier League campaign was hampered by injuries before a loss of form until Pogba established a partnership with January signing Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park.

Pogba and Manchester United can still end the season with silverware if the Red Devils beat Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Sunday night to book their place in the final.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip