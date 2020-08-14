Sky Sports reporter delivers Paul Pogba update for Man United fans

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba is expecting to open contract talks with Manchester United after the conclusion of their Europa League campaign, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The French midfielder has been in good form for the Red Devils since the return of top-flight football in England back in June after having struggled with injury problems in the first half of this season.

Pogba has missed the majority of the current campaign due to ankle problems and he underwent surgery back in January.

However, the 27-year-old has been a regular fixture in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team over the last few weeks as Manchester United claimed a third-placed finish in the Premier League and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

Pogba has a year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford and the Red Devils also have the option of extending the deal by a further year.

The World Cup winner has long been linked with a potential move away from Old Trafford, but Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has now indicated that Pogba could be ready to sign a new contract with the Red Devils.

Sheth told Sky Sports: “Pogba is happy at United and he’s expecting them to open contract talks once their Europa League campaign is over.

“His current deal runs out next summer but United always insert this year option so they don’t get caught out with free transfers.

“It should be said United are in a better position to negotiate with Pogba and the returning Dean Henderson, as it stands from Sheffield United, following the departure of Alexis Sanchez and all of the money his wages have now freed.

“There appears to be a willingness from all parties to get around the table as far as Pogba is concerned.”

Manchester United will take on Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday evening as they bid to reach the final of the competition they won under Jose Mourinho back in 2017.

