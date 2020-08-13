‘I think they’ll get him’: Paul Scholes expects Man United to make this signing

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes says he is expecting Manchester United to get a deal over the line to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 20-year-old attacker this summer as Manchester United look to add to their squad ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge.

Sancho has regularly been linked with a move to sign the England international in recent months, but the transfer saga took a twist this week when Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc insisted that the German club are not intending on selling the England international this summer.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes that the Red Devils are likely to be able to complete a deal to sign Sancho in the coming weeks as they look to add to their squad ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Scholes said: “They’re [Dortmund] just after a little bit more money out of it, aren’t they?

“He’s a great player. We’re talking £108m. That’s a lot of money to go to.

“The one thing I would say is that Manchester United were desperate for Erling Haaland, and they didn’t go the extra mile and pay the money for him there. Will they do this with Sancho?

“I think they will. If Ole desperately wants him, I think they’ll get him.”

Sancho has been in impressive form for Dortmund recently, and he scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances this season.

The Red Devils will take on Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday night as they look to try and end their campaign with a trophy.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip