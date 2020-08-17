Paul Scholes names the one signing Man United need to make

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes is convinced that Manchester United need to sign a new central defender in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are unsurprisingly being linked with a whole host of potential additions this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage on Sunday night when they suffered a 2-1 defeat by Sevilla and missed out on winning a major trophy this season.

Attentions will now start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players the Red Devils could try to recruit ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer – however, former midfielder Scholes reckons that the Red Devils also need to make signing a new central defender a priority ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to BT Sport on Sunday night, Scholes said of the players Manchester United need this summer: “I think they could do with a centre-half, I’ve said that all along.

“I’m not sure Lindelof is going to be good enough as a partner for Maguire. I think they need a more dominant defender next to him.

“Lindelof’s alright, their defensive record over the last 15-20 games has been very good, but a dominant centre-half next to Maguire, just to cover his slight weaknesses.”

Manchester United have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential new signings this summer after Solskjaer led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in his first full season in charge at the club.

The Premier League transfer window is now open and will run until 5 October.

