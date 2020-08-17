Paul Scholes names the one signing Man United need to make

Paul Scholes reveals why he thinks that Man United need to sign a new central defender this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 18 August 2020, 00:15 UK
Paul Scholes
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes is convinced that Manchester United need to sign a new central defender in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are unsurprisingly being linked with a whole host of potential additions this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage on Sunday night when they suffered a 2-1 defeat by Sevilla and missed out on winning a major trophy this season.

Attentions will now start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players the Red Devils could try to recruit ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer – however, former midfielder Scholes reckons that the Red Devils also need to make signing a new central defender a priority ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to BT Sport on Sunday night, Scholes said of the players Manchester United need this summer: “I think they could do with a centre-half, I’ve said that all along.

“I’m not sure Lindelof is going to be good enough as a partner for Maguire. I think they need a more dominant defender next to him.

“Lindelof’s alright, their defensive record over the last 15-20 games has been very good, but a dominant centre-half next to Maguire, just to cover his slight weaknesses.”

Manchester United have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential new signings this summer after Solskjaer led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in his first full season in charge at the club.

The Premier League transfer window is now open and will run until 5 October.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
John Barnes
John Barnes predicts where Chelsea FC will finish next season
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC closing in on third summer signing – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal’s €30m bid for 22-year-old accepted by Lille – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC closing in on £40m deal to sign 28-year-old – report
John Barnes
John Barnes predicts where Chelsea FC will finish next season
Frank Lampard
Ashley Cole urges Chelsea FC to make this summer signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Graeme Souness
Man United urged to forget about signing 20-year-old this summer
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Djokovic, Nadal and Thiem qualify for very different Nitto ATP Finals in last O2 visit
Frank Lampard
Ashley Cole urges Chelsea FC to make this summer signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network