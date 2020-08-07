Paul Scholes names the one signing he wants Man United to make

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has admitted that he would love to see Manchester United complete a deal for a new central defender in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils spent big on bolstering their back-line last summer when they tied up a deal to bring Harry Maguire to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

Maguire has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team all season and he helped the Red Devils to claim a third-placed finish in the Premier League and book their spot in the Champions League for next term.

Attentions will now start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players that Manchester United could look to bring in ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United star Scholes says he would love to see the Red Devils bring in a dominating new centre-half to partner Maguire ahead of next season and a possible Premier League title challenge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Scholes said: “I don’t think there’s a desperate, desperate need [for a centre-half].

“I’d like to see a centre-half come in, a dominating centre-half next to Maguire.

“I think he needs someone who’s strong and has got pace, real pace, next to him, like a Ferdinand or Jaap Stam, that type of player.

“I think [Victor] Lindelof and [Eric] Bailly can be backup but I think a centre-half and the addition of a centre-forward and [Jadon] Sancho, then I think United are well on their way to challenging.”

Manchester United secured their place in the Europa League quarter-finals on Wednesday night thanks to their 2-1 win over Austrian side LASK at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will now take on FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of Europe’s second tier club competition on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip