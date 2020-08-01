Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to complete a deal for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet RTP, as reported by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are on the cusp of wrapping up a deal for the impressive Wolves striker.

The same article states that Wolves have already agreed a £27m deal to sign Sporting de Braga forward Paulinho to replace Manchester United-bound Jimenez.

According to the same story, super-agent Jorge Mendes has played a big part in the transfer of Paulinho to Wolves to open up the prospect of Jimenez moving to Old Trafford.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are set to pay more than the £33m that Wolves shelled out for the 29-year-old when Jimenez moved to Molineux from Benfica in 2018.

Jimenez has excelled in the Premier League over the past two seasons to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in the English top flight in his services.

The Mexico international netted 17 times in 38 games this season to help Wolves finish in seventh place in the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal.

Only eight players scored more goals in the Premier League this season after Jimenez finished six goals adrift of golden boot winner Jamie Vardy.

The Mexico international equalled Marcus Rashford’s tally of 17 goals in the top-flight campaign.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table this season after the Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Leicester City on the final day of the campaign last weekend.

The 20-time English champions will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16 next week in a bid to win their first trophy under Solskjaer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip