Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to make this ‘fantastic’ signing

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United not to give up in their pursuit of the “fantastic” Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Borussia Dortmund attacker as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

The Sancho-to-Manchester United transfer saga looks set to continue during the summer transfer window as the 20-year-old continues to be touted as a target for the Red Devils.

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Sancho this summer appeared to take a blow this week when Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc insisted that the German side are not planning on selling the England international this summer.

However, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has told the Red Devils not to be discouraged in their bid to sign Sancho this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said of Sancho: “He is fantastic.

“If he does come he’ll be an added value in terms of quality, no doubt.

“Manchester United need top players who are going to have an effect on their first XI and I think Jadon Sancho falls into that category.

“If you look at successful Man United sides over the years, successful periods, there were players fighting for every position and if you substitute one out and you brought one in there was no change in the quality or the output.”

Sancho is widely regarded to be one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season.

