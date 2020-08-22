‘Absolutely perfect’: Man United urged to complete an ideal signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Jadon Sancho would be an “absolutely perfect” signing for Manchester United this summer, according to Wes Brown.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young prospects in European football and it remains to be seen whether he will complete a deal to move to Old Trafford this term.

Despite all of the speculation in the media suggesting that Sancho could be on his way to Old Trafford this summer, it appears that the Red Devils are not any closer to completing a deal for the 20-year-old as the new season draws nearer.

However, former Manchester United defender Brown feels that the Red Devils should continue to pursue a deal for Sancho because he would be a perfect fit for Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, as quoted by the Daily Express, Brown said: “I think [Sancho would] be excellent.

“We’ve got some young, brilliant, attacking players at the moment but Sancho would be another layer of the cake really.

“He’s exciting, he’s young, he can score goals and he’s good with assists. If we can get that done it would be absolutely perfect.

“But I think we can always improve. The defence, midfield – the more competition going on in places, the better the team becomes.”

Sancho scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season, and he also netted twice in the Champions League.

Manchester United are yet to officially announce any new signings this summer as Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils will begin their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

