Sky Sports reporter delivers fresh Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United will have to shell out €120m (£108m) if they want to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to land the England international this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Sancho has been in fine form for Dortmund and he scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 games in the Bundesliga for the German side last season.

Dortmund are believed to value Sancho at €120m, a transfer fee which would make him Manchester United’s club-record signing should they get a deal over the line.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has revealed that Dortmund are not planning to budge on their valuation of the 20-year-old, but Manchester United are unlikely to pay that much in the current climate.

Posting on Twitter, Solhekol said: “As far as Borussia Dortmund are concerned Man United have to pay €120m if they want Jadon Sancho. That’s not going to happen in current climate but Dortmund position is “non negotiable”. Window’s been open nine days and this one is already a saga. 61 days to go before it closes.”

Manchester United are believed to be in the market for a number of new signings this summer as they bid to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

The Red Devils booked their spot in the Champions League for next season after Solskjaer led them to a third-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

Manchester United will take on FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals on Monday night.

