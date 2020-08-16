Man United urged to forget about signing 20-year-old this summer

Former Liverpool FC star Graeme Souness (Photo: Sky Sports)

Graeme Souness has urged Manchester United not to pursue a big-money deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford in recent months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking talents, and the England international scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season.

The attacking midfielder continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but it is understood that the Red Devils are not willing to meet Borussia Dortmund’s hefty asking price as things stand.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Souness has claimed that Manchester United would be better focusing their efforts elsewhere rather than breaking the bank to bring Sancho to Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for The Times, Souness said: “It looks like Manchester United will have to spend the best part of £100m to get Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in this window and I’m not sure that’s their priority.

“There are other places they need to strengthen because Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford can score in any company.”

Souness also went on to reveal how impressed he has been by Mason Greenwood’s recent performances for Manchester United under Solskjaer.

He continued: “Greenwood has everything going for him.

“His age, athleticism, technique and that sixth sense that the very best have. He takes the ball early and strikes it beautifully.

“If you look at a lot of Lionel Messi’s goals, you see play developing and the goalkeeper getting set and then the next thing the ball’s in the back of his net and he has not moved because Messi takes it so early.

“I’m not saying Greenwood is in Messi’s class, it’s very early to call him, but he looks better than Martial and Rashford when it comes to that sixth sense and should get more goals than them over the course of his career.

“He will make goalkeepers work more by hitting the target with more of his shots.

“We must not fall into the trap of going too big, too early on a young boy who has burst on to the scene this year, but he has enormous potential and looks to be a really good lad as well.”

Manchester United booked their spot in the Champions League for next season after having claimed a third-placed finish in the Premier League last term under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils will be aiming to challenge for the title next season as they look to try and win the Premier League for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013.

