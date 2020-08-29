Man United make approach to sign 20-year-old Serie A midfielder – report

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the 20-year-old ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign a new midfielder to improve his options in the middle of the park ahead of his second full season in charge.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are facing stiff competition from Serie A title contenders Inter Milan as Antonio Conte looks to sign the Italy international.

The report claims that Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Brescia to sign Tonali on loan before signing the 20-year-old in a permanent £31.3m deal at the end of the loan term.

Corriere dello Sport add that Manchester United are likely to miss out on Tonali given the Brescia star’s agent is advising the talented youngster to remain at Serie A.

Tonali scored one goal and made seven assists in 35 games in the Serie A last season to earn rave reviews.

The 20-year-old has scored six times in 84 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Brescia.

Tonali has earned three caps for the Italian national team since making his debut against Liechtenstein in 2019.

Manchester United haven’t made any new signings in the summer transfer window so far.

