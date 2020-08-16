Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are readying a contract offer in the region of £150,000 a week to tempt Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez to Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, are reporting that Manchester United are looking at the experienced Spanish midfielder as a potential alternative to Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The same article states that Manchester United have previously held an interest in the Atletico Madrid midfielder but the 20-time English champions were unable to get a deal over the line for one of La Liga’s best midfielders.

According to the same story, the 25-year-old is facing an uncertain future at Atletico Madrid after los Rojiblancos struggled to challenge for the La Liga title this season before a surprise 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarter-finals last week.

The report suggests Manchester United are ready to offer Saul a pay increase by presenting a contract worth £150,000 a week in an attempt to convince the Spain international to consider a move to the Premier League this summer.

The article claims that Saul could be tempted by a move to Manchester United, particularly given the chance to build a partnership with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the centre of the pitch.

Manchester United haven’t made any signings in the summer transfer window so far despite heavily being linked with a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils will take on Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final on Sunday night with a place in the final up grabs as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to win his first major trophy.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season.

