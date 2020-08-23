Robbie Savage: The two ‘marquee’ signings that Man United need

Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage (Photo: BT Sport)

Robbie Savage believes that Manchester United need to sign a world-class centre-forward as well as Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for some new signings as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League last season to secure their spot in the Champions League for next term, but they also missed out on a trophy after being dumped out of the Europa League at the semi-final stages by eventual champions Sevilla.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as Solskjaer looks to add to his attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Former midfielder Savage feels that Sancho would be a good addition to the team, but he also feels that Manchester United are in need of a top quality centre-forward such as Spurs’ Harry Kane or Wolves’ Raul Jimenez to help take the Red Devils to the next level next season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, Savage said: “Three years without a trophy is too long for a club of Manchester United’s stature.

“If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to end the famine, he needs ruthlessness in the box – and, for me, that means going all-out to land the striker and the leader who will bring home the silverware.

“United have already spent more than £500m on new players in the last four years. Now it’s imperative that they spend the next transfer pot wisely.

“But to take that next step – to the title, to cups, in Europe – they need someone to take their chances. Someone like Harry Kane or Raul Jimenez.

“United should have won the Europa League. They were the best team left in the competition at the semi-final stage, and they missed a trick against Sevilla.

“At the end of a long season, the facts speak for themselves. United reached three semi-finals and finished third in the Premier League. In other words, serious contenders in every competition – but winners in none.

“Add two marquee signings to this group and they will turn near misses into trophies.

“Whatever happens in United’s pursuit of England’s rising star Jadon Sancho – and Borussia Dortmund are playing hard-ball over both the £108million asking price and the player’s availability in this window – I believe their top priority is a world-class centre-forward.

“Between them, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood (62 goals) scored more than Liverpool’s front three (Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, 57 goals) in all competitions last season.

“But to ask 18-year-old Greenwood, who was a revelation in his first season, to play the No.9 role would be too much pressure on a young kid.

“If I were in Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s shoes, I would throw 100 per cent of my efforts at signing a top, top striker in this window – preferably Kane or Jimenez.

“Sancho is a fantastic talent, and one way or another I suspect he may well end up at Old Trafford. But right now, United’s greatest need is for ruthlessness in both boxes.

“That means a proven goalscorer who would have buried those chances against Sevilla, and other games where United became too reliant on Bruno Fernandes penalties, to make the difference.”

Manchester United have so far not made any new signings ahead of the new season.

The Red Devils will begin the new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September, before they take on Brighton, Tottenham and Newcastle United in their following top-flight fixtures.

