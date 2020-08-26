Sky Sports reporter delivers summer transfer window update for Man United fans

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided Ed Woodward with his summer transfer wishlist for new signings at Manchester United, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford and aims to help mastermind a title challenge next season.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of players, including Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho this summer, but they are yet to officially announce any new signings.

With the new Premier League season just a few weeks away, Manchester United fans will be keen for the Red Devils to start bringing in some new faces ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, with the transfer window extended until early October, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has stressed that it is not yet the time to judge Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Woodward and his dealings in the current market.

“A lot of United fans are comparing how Woodward has approached this window compared to Marina Granovskaia at Chelsea,” Solhekol told Sky Sports.

“United fans are looking at the Premier League table, seeing they’ve finished on 66 points, with Chelsea also finishing on 66 points, 33 points behind Liverpool, and wondering what their club is doing to close that gap.

“If you’re a United supporter you’re looking at Chelsea and seeing they’ve signed Hakim Ziecyh, Timo Werner, they’re close to signing Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, they want to sign another goalkeeper as well.

“Then you’re looking at Old Trafford. What’s happening there? Not much. From what Dharmesh [Sheth] is saying they haven’t even made an offer yet for their number one target.

“In United’s defence I would say there’s still a long time to go until the transfer window closes. United are one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world, they have their targets.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Woodward a list of players he wants, Woodward is working to bring those players in. Now is the wrong time to judge Woodward, let’s wait until the end of the window.”

Manchester United, who finished in third place in the Premier League table last season, will begin their top-flight campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

The Red Devils will then take on Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle, Chelsea FC and Arsenal as they look to make a positive start to the new campaign.

