Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Man United summer signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United will accelerate their summer transfer plans after his side were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Sunday night.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 by the Spanish side in the semi-final clash to end their season and leave them without a major trophy.

The transfer window has been open since 27 July but the Red Devils are yet to make any new additions as Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund over the last few weeks, but the Red Devils appear to be no closer to announcing their first summer signing.

With Manchester United now turning their attentions towards the return of the Premier League next month, Red Devils fans will be watching closely as Solskjaer aims to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking at his post-match news conference after Manchester United’s loss to Sevilla on Sunday night, Solskjaer delivered some updates about potential incoming summer signings for Red Devils fans.

Asked if Manchester United need to make a marquee signing this summer, Solskjaer replied: “It’s not about marquee, it’s about quality.

“It’s about quality and the right personalities. We might look at it today and see where we need to improve it.”

Pressed further on his plans for the summer window, Solskjaer continued: “I cannot say when or if transfers will be done but we are looking at it and we’ll have to sit down because it’s a quick turnaround.

“We’ve got to be 100 per cent sure when we make those deals.

“It’s going to be a strange summer. We’ve only got a couple weeks away from each other until we get going again.

“That’s going to be a mental challenge. Of course, we’ll keep pushing and keep demanding more of players we have but we’re looking to improve.

“It’s a strange one. The league starts very quickly but the market’s open for so long. We’ve got to be good smart and clever.

“We definitely need to improve if you want to move up the table and take steps further in the cups.

“I’ve never had three semi-finals in one season so that’s one of those things you’re disappointed in.

“We are working to improve what we have, we’ve had spells with injuries and spells where players have played a lot. We’re always looking to improve the squad.”

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season to book their place in the Champions League.

