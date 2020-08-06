Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Man United summer signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down suggestions that Manchester United are in the market to sign a new central defender this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boosted their hopes of attracting some top talent to Old Trafford this summer by booking their place in the Champions League for next season thanks to their third-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils may be on the lookout for a new central defender to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of the team’s back-line.

However, although Solskjaer says he is on the lookout for new signings, he played down suggestions that a centre-half is high up on his transfer wish-list.

Asked if defence was a position he intended to strengthen this summer, Solskjaer insisted that he does not have big concerns about his current options at the back.

Solskjaer is quoted as saying by Metro: “We’re always looking to improve the team and the squad.

“I think we’ve been very, very solid at the back. I think sometimes it might be exposed in behind you when you’re pressing as high as we’ve done.

“We’ve decided we’re going to be a high pressing team when we can. If you don’t take risks you won’t improve.

“Once in a while we’ve found some space behind us, but I’ve not been concerned about it, no.”

Manchester United ended up in third place in the Premier League table this season as the Red Devils secured a return to the Champions League in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

They sealed a 2-0 win over Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League campaign to finish above Chelsea FC on goal difference.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip