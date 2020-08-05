Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v LASK

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals by beating LASK 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are preparing for a return to European action for the first time since the competitions was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United won the first leg against their Austrian opponents 5-0 before the season was put on hold as a result of the Covid-19 situation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now looking to steer the Red Devils into the quarter-finals of Europe’s second tier club competition as they aim to win a trophy in the Norwegian’s first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United head into the game fresh from having secured their place in the Champions League for next season after a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

And former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is not expecting the Red Devils to have any problems when they take on LASK in the return leg of their Europa League clash on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “United have already qualified for next season’s Champions League, by way of their third-place finish in the Premier League.

“They were very comfortable winners in the first leg of this tie when they thrashed LASK 5-0 in Linz way back in March.

“LASK were very impressive in the group stages of the competition, when they finished top of their group. They then dispatched AZ Alkmaar comfortably in their round of 32 tie but the wheels have fallen off somewhat since and they finished their 2019-20 league campaign, losing six of their last ten Austrian Bundesliga matches.

“The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 13 Europa League home games and have registered four wins out of four at Old Trafford this season, scoring 13 goals and conceding none.

“It’s difficult to see anything other than another tough night for the Austrian team and I am going for another clean sheet and easy victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in this one. Manchester United to win 3-0.”

Manchester United secured a third-placed finish in the Premier League last month after they won 2-0 at Leicester City on the final day of the season.

Attentions will now start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to bring in to strengthen their squad ahead of Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at the club.

