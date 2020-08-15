Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to sign 26-year-old this summer

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Ray Parlour has admitted that he would “love” to see Arsenal complete a move to sign John Stones from Manchester City this summer.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge at The Emirates.

Stones has been linked with a move away from Manchester City this summer, speculation which has heightened further since the Citizens completed a deal to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth earlier this month.

The 26-year-old defender fell out of favour at Manchester City this season under Pep Guardiola, and he only ended up starting 12 Premier League games for the Citizens.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a move to sign Stones this summer as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his defensive options.

However, former Arsenal star Parlour has admitted that he would be delighted to see the Gunners make a move to try and bring the former Everton star to The Emirates this summer.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Parlour said: “I think there will be a lot of clubs interested.

“The centre-half position has always been a problem for a lot of clubs. Will he go? I’d love to see him at Arsenal.

“Whether they can get the money up front and have the money to buy him is another matter.

“He’s at that age now where he needs to play. West Ham would love him. I don’t think he’s going to get many opportunities at Man City.

“I think the manager doesn’t fancy him. He’s young enough to go somewhere else and play on a regular basis.”

Stones made a total of 23 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last season, but only started 14 games for the Citizens.

