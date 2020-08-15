Michael Owen states his prediction for Sevilla v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to book their place in the Europa League final by beating Sevilla in the semi-finals on Sunday night.

The Red Devils head into the game after having booked their place in the final four thanks to their 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals last week.

Manchester United are now just two wins away from securing Europa League glory for the first time since their triumph in the competition under Jose Mourinho back in 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have already booked their spot in the Champions League for next season after having secured a third-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

However, the Red Devils are now looking to win their first major trophy under the Norwegian head coach as they prepare for their second full season under the former Manchester United forward’s management.

Ex-Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is backing the Red Devils to secure a slender win over the Spanish side and secure their place in the final against either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Two former winners of this competition come face to face in the first of the semi-finals.

“The teams have only been paired together once before in UEFA competitions and that was back in 2018 when Sevilla triumphed 2-1 on aggregate.

“This time the result will be decided in a one-off tie and Sevilla will be desperate to get to the final and give themselves a chance of taking their record haul of wins in this competition to six.

“This is definitely a clash of two sides who are extremely difficult to beat. Sevilla are unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions and United have lost just once in their last 24.

“Both teams squeaked through their quarter-final ties with 1-0 wins and whilst neither team looked to be playing at their best, results are the only thing that count at this stage of the competition.

“Sevilla have now kept a clean sheet in their last three games and I don’t see many goals in this one.

“That said, I think United’s superior firepower might just be the difference between the sides and I’m going for a 1-0 win for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men.”

With the summer transfer window now open, Manchester United are being linked with a host of players as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

However, despite all of the speculation, the Red Devils are yet to officially announce the signing of any new players this summer.

