Tottenham plot a shock summer swoop to sign Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles - report

Tottenham are eyeing a surprise move to sign Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 22 August 2020, 07:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a shock bid to sign Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs are considering a rare raid of their north London rivals to sign the versatile 22-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Tottenham are in the market to sign a new right-back to replace Serge Aurier ahead of Jose Mourinho’s first full season in charge.

According to the same story, Maitland-Niles has been informed by the Gunners that the FA Cup winners will listen to offers for the home grown talent this summer, However, it’s unclear whether Arsenal would be willing to sell to their bitter rivals.

The Daily Mail go on to report that the Gunners would be willing to consider a bid in the region of £20m for the versatile Arsenal star.

The article reveals that the Tottenham recruitment team are big fans of Maitland-Niles’ versatility and his ability to play in defence or midfield.

Maitland-Niles has made two assists in 15 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League last season as the Gunners finished in eighth spot and two place below Tottenham.

The English full-back has scored three times in 100 games in all competitions over the past five seasons since breaking into the Arsenal first team.

Maitland-Niles was part of Mikel Arteta’s side that won the FA Cup last season thanks to Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the final.

The England Under-21 international has also been part of Arsenal squads that have lost in the Europa League and League Cup finals.

Arsenal will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Fulham on Saturday 12 September.

