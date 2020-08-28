Tottenham look to complete deal for 28-year-old Wolves defender – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are on the cusp of completing a deal to sign Wolves defender Matt Doherty, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Spurs are working hard on a deal for the Wolves full-back in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Wolves want Tottenham to pay a transfer fee in the region of £20m for the Republic of Ireland international.

According to the same story, Spurs have submitted a bid lower than that figure that include a number of add-ons in the deal.

The report reveals that Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants Doherty to replace erratic Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier.

The Independent add that Mourinho is a fan of Doherty’s versatility after his impressive displays for Wolves over the past three seasons.

Doherty has scored four times and has made three assists in 32 games in the Premier League last season.

The Irish full-back has netted 28 times in 302 games in all competitions during his 10-year stint at Wolves.

Doherty was called up to the Republic of Ireland squad in 2018 following his impressive performances under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs are looking to improve their squad ahead of Mourinho’s first full season in charge of the north London side.

Tottenham finished in sixth place in the Premier League table last term to miss out on a spot in the Champions League for the first time in four years.

Spurs will take on Everton on Saturday 12 September before Wolves will start the Premier League campaign with a clash against Sheffield United two days later.

