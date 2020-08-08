Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to complete their first deal of the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein.

Spurs have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign the Southampton midfielder over the past couple of months following his impressive performances for the south coast club.

Tottenham were thought to be battling it out with Everton to complete a deal for the Denmark international as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his midfield options.

The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season to put pressure on Southampton to resolve the defensive midfielder’s future.

The Danish central midfielder made 34 appearances in the Premier League last season to help the Saints secure their top-flight status for another 12 months.

The Athletic reporter Ornstein took to Twitter to reveal that Spurs are set to sign Hojbjerg in a £25m deal from Southampton to bolster Mourinho’s midfield at Tottenham.

Ornstein wrote on Twitter: “Tottenham signing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg on a 5yr contract for £15m rising to £19m. 25yo will undergo medical at beginning of next week before completing deal to become Jose Mourinho’s 1st summer recruit.”

Hojbjerg moved to Southampton in a £12.5m from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Danish star has scored four goals in 134 games over the past four seasons for the St Mary’s outfit to establish himself as a capable Premier League midfielder.

Hojbjerg has netted three times in 33 appearances for the Denmark national team since making his debut back in 2014.

Mourinho led Tottenham to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League table in his first season in charge of the north London outfit.

The Portuguese head coach took over the reins of Spurs from Mauricio Pochettino back in November.

Spurs finished two places above their north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

The Denmark international has