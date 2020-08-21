Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a surprise loan move to sign Liverpool FC striker Rhian Brewster, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Spurs are looking to sign a new striker ahead of Jose Mourinho’s first full season in charge of the north London side.

The same article states that Mourinho wants to sign cover for England captain Harry Kane to ease pressure on his prized striker after the 28-year-old succumbed to a serious injury last term.

According to the same story, Spurs are one of a number of clubs that are interested in Brewster as a potential loan signing to provide Mourinho with more options up front.

The report goes on to reveal that Tottenham initially attempted to sign Brewster in a permanent deal but the Liverpool FC striker has since signed a new long-term deal at Anfield.

Football Insider claim that Spurs haven’t been dissuaded and the Lilywhites are content to sign the England Under-21 international on a season-long loan deal.

The media outlet added that Tottenham are facing competition from multiple Premier League and Championship clubs in the race to sign the 20-year-old centre-forward.

Brewster scored 11 times in 22 games in the Championship last season to impress during his season-long loan stint in the English second tier.

The 20-year-old started his youth career at Chelsea FC before Brewster moved to Liverpool FC in 2014.

The Liverpool FC youth prospect was part of the Champions League squad that won the title last year thanks to a 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the final.

Brewster was part of the England team that won the Fifa Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

The 20-year-old finished with the Golden Boot in the tournament after his influential performances.

Liverpool FC finished in top spot and 30 points ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League table.

