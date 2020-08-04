When is the FA Community Shield 2020 between Liverpool FC and Arsenal?

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

This year’s FA Community Shield will take place a few weeks later than the normal date for the season’s curtain-raiser as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual clash at Wembley usually takes place in early August in the build-up to the new Premier League season.

However, as a result of the top-flight campaign starting later this year, the FA Community Shield clash between the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup will take place at the end of August instead.

Here, we bring you everything you need to know about the 2020 Community Shield clash at Wembley scheduled for August 2020.

When is the 2020 Community Shield?

The FA Community Shield clash is currently scheduled to take place at Wembley on Saturday 29 August 2020.

As you probably already know, it will be contested between Liverpool FC – the Premier League champions, and Arsenal – the FA Cup winners.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style this season as they clinched the top-flight crown with seven games to spare to win the trophy for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, Arsenal won the FA Cup on Saturday thanks to their impressive comeback victory over London rivals Chelsea FC. The Gunners came from a goal down to beat the Blues thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Wembley.

Will fans be able to attend the 2020 Community Shield?

As you no doubt already know, top-flight sport in England has been played behind closed doors to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

However, there have been some reports that the authorities may use the 2020 Community Shield as a test event to allow fans back into stadiums.

Whether that actually happens or not, of course, remains to be seen, as the Covid-19 situation continues to develop in England and the rest of the world.

