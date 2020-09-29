Alisson rates new Liverpool FC signing Thiago Alcantara

Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Alisson Becker has revealed his delight at seeing Liverpool FC complete a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Merseyside outfit completed a deal to bring the 29-year-old midfielder to Anfield earlier this month after having been strongly linked with the move for much of the summer transfer window.

Thiago made an impressive start to his career in the Premier League when he came off the bench at half-time during Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Chelsea FC earlier this month.

The midfielder, who won seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with Bayern Munich, will be hoping to impress Jurgen Klopp and hold down a regular spot in the first team in the comings seasons.

Now, Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson has revealed his delight at seeing Thiago move to Anfield this summer as the Reds aim to try and defend their Premier League title.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Alisson said: “Thiago is an important arrival for us not only because he is new blood but because he is top blood.

“He is a top player who already has a great history in football, a player with energy who still has the desire to do great things and also a top person who will come here and not bring problems for us but will bring solutions for us and I am really happy we can count on him.

“We have top players here, top people, really good men full of desire to win things and to do great things for this club and the desire to improve is what we need on this team because history says that not many clubs win the title the second year in a row.

“We have the potential and the quality to do that. We know the level of the Premier League is getting higher. Clubs are investing a lot of money in players, they are getting better organised on the pitch.

“We have to believe in ourselves and we know our quality and our goals but it depends how much we put on the pitch and in the game.

“Last season, we didn’t think about winning the title. We put 100 per cent of our focus on the next game and the next challenge. This year, we will do that the same.”

Thiago is one of three major signings at Liverpool FC this summer, with the Reds also having brought in Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos and Diogo Jota from Wolves.

Liverpool FC are in League Cup action on Thursday night when they once again welcome Arsenal to Anfield in the fourth round of the cup competition.

After that, the Reds will switch their focus on Premier League affairs and their trip to Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

