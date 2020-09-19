Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over West Ham United

Piers Morgan has his say after Arsenal sealed a 2-1 win over West Ham United at The Emirates on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 19 September 2020, 22:00 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)

Piers Morgan took to social media to praise Arsenal for claiming a “great result” after they sealed a 2-1 win over West Ham United at The Emirates on Saturday night.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after their 3-0 victory over Fulham in their opener last weekend.

The north London side got off to a good start and took the lead in the 25th minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang teed up Alexandre Lacazette for the French striker to fire a header home.

However, West Ham United grew into the game and the Hammers equalised on the stroke of half-time when Michail Antonio tapped in.

Despite not being at their best, Arsenal managed to find a winning goal when Dani Ceballos set up Eddie Nketiah, who tapped into an empty net from six yards out in the 85th minute.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was clearly pleased by what he saw from the Gunners in terms of their resolve as they managed to grind out a win at their home ground.

Morgan tweeted after the final whistle: “FT: 2-1… not a great performance but a great result. Two games, two wins… top of the Premier League. Can’t ask for more. 👏👏.”

Arsenal are in EFL Cup action on Wednesday night when they take on Leicester City away from home in the third round.

They will then return to Premier League action on Monday week when they face Liverpool FC away from home.

