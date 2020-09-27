Alisson Becker makes honest admission about Arsenal before Liverpool FC trip

Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Alisson Becker has admitted that Arsenal have been impressing him in recent games under Mikel Arteta but he is backing Liverpool FC to beat the Gunners on Monday night.

The north London side have made a 100 per cent start to the new season under Arteta in the Premier League, winning both of their opening games against West Ham United and Fulham.

Arsenal beat Liverpool FC on penalties in the Community Shield at the end of August and they also secured a 2-1 victory over the Reds in the Premier League at The Emirates back in July after Jurgen Klopp’s men had already been crowned as champions.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have also won both of their opening games in the Premier League against Leeds United and Chelsea FC as Klopp’s men aim to try and defend their title this term.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson has been impressed by what he has seen from the Gunners since Arteta’s appointment at The Emirates at the end of last year, but he is hoping that he and his Liverpool FC team-mates will do better against Arsenal on Monday night.

“With their quality, I believe they have a really good team on paper and they are putting out the things on the pitch,” Alisson told Sky Sports.

“You can see they are playing together, really well organised in the defensive phase and they have fantastic strikers with really good quality who can take decisive decisions on the pitch.

“But also, I believe now with more games played, our team will do better against them.

“Also back with the clean sheets, it is something mental that gives you the confidence to keep on going and I believe it will be a really good match.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to retain their Premier League title this season after they finished top of the table last term and won the trophy with seven games to spare.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to break back into the top four after having finished eighth in the table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip